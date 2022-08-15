Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Spotted In Public Together For First Time Since Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith were publicly spotted together for the first time in several months since the infamous Oscars slap this past March. The couple was leaving Nobu in Malibu, CA on Saturday when paparazzi caught them, and a fan yelled out the Fresh Prince’s name. In turn, Smith smiled and appeared to wave at the crowd as he and Jada continued on their way.

Smith has kept a decidedly low profile in the wake of his Academy Awards fallout. Shortly after his confrontation with Chris Rock, Smith apologized to his fans and Rock for the incident via Instagram. The Fresh Prince then resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. And in late April, Smith took a trek to India by himself “for spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation,” according to PEOPLE.

Rock may have declined to speak directly about Smith or the Oscars slap until he gets paid handsomely. But that has not prevented the 57-year-old comedian from popping up at various shows with fellow funnymen Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle and taking subtle shots at Smith.

However, Smith has issued a second, lengthier apology to Rock last month. The Fresh Prince called his outburst inappropriate, and he emphasized that his wife had nothing to do with his own reaction to Rock’s alopecia joke.

He also extended an olive branch to Rock’s younger brother, Tony, in the hopes of mending fences with the Rock family. However, The Fresh Prince acknowledged the relationship may ultimately be “irreparable.”

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said in the post below. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”