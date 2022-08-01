Chris Rock Jokes That He Was Slapped By “Suge Smith” After Will Smith’s Apology

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Chris Rock may not be ready to talk to Will Smith about the slap, but his fans are hearing it all.

Days after downplaying the slap, Rock took to the stage at Atlanta’s Fox Theater Friday night to let off a few more jokes about the Oscars incident and even named dropped infamous Death Row record executive Suge Knight in the process.

“Everybody is trying to be a f-cking victim,” Rock said Friday night. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

Like other shows in recent weeks, Rock added, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock also had fun with the controversy during his tag team tour with Kevin Hart. This includes when Hart presented Rock with a live goat wearing two chains, a reference to him being the Greatest Of All Time. Alongside Dave Chappelle, the three tried to come up with a name for the animal, with Kevin Hart deciding on “Will Smith!”

Last week, Smith spoke publicly for the first time about the slap and apologized to Rock and his family, despite admitting Rock had no interest in repairing their relationship.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said in the video posted to YouTube. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The 57-year-old is currently on his first tour in over five years, the Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022. The 38-date North American leg kicked off in April, and with it ending in November, he’s still got some major dates on the horizon at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center, in New York at Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Chicago Theatre, Washington DC at the DAR Constitution Hall, and Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Overseas dates across Europe are also available for the fall.

