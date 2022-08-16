50 Cent Explains How He Ended His Longtime Beef With Floyd Mayweather

Frenemies Floyd Mayweather and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are apparently back on chummier terms. After many years of business deals and public friendship in the mid-2000s, the pair had an ugly fallout ten years ago. As recently as February 2021, Mayweather openly called out his rival to face him in a “winner-takes-all” exhibition boxing match.

But Fiddy told The Breakfast Club that he had a change of heart around that same time when he was in Las Vegas to watch Mo’Nique perform a comedy show during Super Bowl weekend. The comedienne allegedly devoted nearly ten minutes of her set to roasting him and “Money” Mayweather over their decade-long squabble.

“He don’t need me, I don’t need him,” 50 said on the show. He noted that each one’s relative wealth meant there was no financial reason to settle their score, and “it can go on for a lot longer because we don’t really need each other.”

The multiplatinum-selling rapper and undefeated boxing champ never stopped having love for one another, though, despite their harsh barbs towards each other. “Yo, why it take so long for you to pull up on me, fam?” Jackson says Mayweather asked him when they met to patch things up. “‘Crazy…why you say all that stuff about me? What you been doing?’”

Fiddy even pointed out that he continues to consider Mayweather the “champ.” And he even named Mayweather as the latest celeb to participate in his “Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Fest.” The four-day event at the Toyota Center kicks off Thursday, August 25.

The lineup of jokesters includes Michael Blackson, Jess Hilarious, Gary Owen, and more. 50 Cent himself is scheduled to close out the opening night with “surprise guest friends. All proceeds will benefit the G-Unity Foundation and the G-Unity Business Lab with the Houston Independent School District.”

