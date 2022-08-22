Aqib Talib Steps Down From NFL Gig With Amazon After Brother’s Murder Charge

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Barely a week after his brother’s legal troubles, Aqib Talib’s professional commitments are changing.

The former NFL cornerback told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday that he “is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.”

The decision to back out of his deal with Amazon comes after his brother turned himself in at Dallas County, Texas Jail. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game on August 13.

The murder charge stems from the Talib brothers jointly coaching the North Dallas United Bobcats, and when a disagreement broke out among coaching staff and referees, things got heated.

The police report alleges that Aqib punched Dragons Elite Academy coach Mike Hickmon, and things escalated when Yaqub shot Hickmon three times in the chest, back and forearm. He’d be rushed to the hospital but later died, and Yaqub would turn himself in two days later.

The retired NFL player’s lawyer Frank Perez released a statement confirming that Aqib was present at the youth football game.

“Aqib Talib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” his lawyer said. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Talib played in the NFL for 12 seasons and got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 before taking his talents to the New England Patriots. He won a championship with the Denver Broncos and last played for the Los Angeles Rams. Upon retiring in 2020, he spent time in the broadcast booth for Fox.

The five-time pro-bowler’s role as an NFL analyst was short-lived as he only joined Amazon Prime’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage in June.