Nick Cannon Is “Wild ‘N Out” Again And Announces He’s Got A 10th Baby On The Way

Nick Cannon will soon have another bundle of joy running around his house. The 41-year-old comedian just announced that he and model Brittany Bell are welcoming their third child together. But this new arrival will be Cannon’s tenth, which finally puts his tally of kids in the double digits.

The Wild ‘n Out host uploaded a short video of himself and Bell to Instagram, with the two engaging in various intimate and romantic poses. The pair can be seen laughing and smiling. “Time Stopped and This Happened…” Cannon captioned his newest post on Instagram. He also hinted that it’ll be a baby boy with his use of the hashtags “#Sunshine” and “#SonRISE.”

Bell and Cannon may already share two children, but they have enjoyed a very “break-up-to-make-up” relationship through the present. They originally linked up in 2015, one year after the actor/comedian ended his 6-year marriage with Mariah Carey. And after a rocky two-year period, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, a son named Golden.

Cannon and Bell split shortly thereafter and weren’t an item for the next three years. But in November 2020, the two were seen hanging out together again. And the former Miss USA contestant brought a very special gift for her ex-beau’s 33rd birthday: another new baby bump. The next month, their daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, was born.

Then, the duo suddenly broke up once again. But only four months later, the Masked Singer host broke the news that he and Abby De La Rosa had twins on the way. At that time, the headcount for Cannon’s kids stood at six.

Since then, he’s had more children with De La Rosa as well as model Bre Tiesi. And Cannon gave the world a heads up to expect the Cannon clan to get bigger when he visited Angela Yee’s podcast Lip Service. “Well yea,” he admitted in June, “the stork is on the way….if you thought the numbers I put in 2021 were bad, wait til [2023].”