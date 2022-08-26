Usher Responds To His Viral “Watch This” Meme Moment: “I Was Blown Away”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Twitter’s ready to get behind some of the site’s most viral moments.

The social media company has launched the “Behind The Memes” content series so you can see the origin of some of your favorite jokes and the stories behind them.

First up in the new series is Usher, who racked up retweets and views when he took his talents to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert and proved why he’s the King of R&B while he ran through stripped-down versions of his hits like “Superstar,” “You Make Me Wanna…,” and the 2001 hit “U Don’t Have to Call” during the performance.

His whispering of “watch this” before launching into “Confessions Part II” became a clip as people ran with the phrase to create their own meaning behind it, and Usher reveals how he felt when he found out it went viral.

“I was blown away. I was shocked. I was in Los Angeles somewhere. [People told me], ‘Yo, you know you’re going viral?’ And I’m like, ‘It’s good, right?’ And they were like, ‘No, no it’s good,’” Usher said while laughing. “I saw more people doing what I had done, and it just kept going and going. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. This is something special.’”