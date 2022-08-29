Shaq Explains Why He Thinks The Earth Is Actually Flat… Again

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Shaq is back to spouting some odd opinions.

But it’s not about comparing basketball players of different decades, this time he’s hopping back on the flat earther train.

He doubled down on his earthly beliefs during an appearance on Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show last week when he decided to explain his position to Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson by using his recent flight to the land down under as an example.

“It’s a theory. It’s just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way,” he said, gesturing his arm diagonally.

“I flew straight,” he adds, noting that during the flight he “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down.”

Then he moves on from the flight example and uses one of his properties back in the states to further prove his theory

“You know they say the world is spinning?” he poses to the radio hosts. “I’ve been living on a house on a lake for 30 years, not once did the lake rotate to the left or right. If we’re spinning so fast, why are we dizzy?”

These beliefs aren’t too far from the ideas he had back in 2017 on his very on The Big Podcast With Shaq.

“I drive from coast to coast, and this sh-t is flat to me,” Shaq noted. “I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

No one is really sure if Shaq is serious about being part of the flat earth community, thanks to a quote from a 2017 Washington Post article when he claimed that it was all said in jest

“Would you like to hear my theory?” he said at the time on the “Art of Charm” podcast. “The first part of the theory is, I’m joking, you idiots. So, know that when Shaquille O’Neal says something, 80 percent of the time I’m being humorous, and it is a joke. And 20 percent of the time, I’m being serious. But when I’m being serious, you’ll know.”

You can check out the interview below: