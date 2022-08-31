EXCLUSIVE: Diego Luna Reveals What Cassian Andor Would Be Doing After “Rogue One” If He Survived

Cassian Andor is back, well, sort of. In the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars original series Andor, we learn more about the character who helped get the death star plans for the Rebellion.

Coming off Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor will ditch the heroics of the Jedi, the force, and all the lightsaber antics and focus on the political intrigue, with a mix of Star Wars action we have come to love. The show will also give more backstory to one of Rogue One’s main protagonists Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the spy who led the operation alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and sacrificed himself to get the Death Star plans to the Rebellion. That one moment led to the miracle shot by Luke Skywalker that took out the planet-destroying space station.

And then a year later, I got a phone call saying, would you be willing to explore the possibility of making a series about the background of Cassian and the backstory behind Rogue One? And it made sense, man.

CASSIUSLife spoke with Luna ahead of the show’s premiere on Disney+, and we discussed him returning to play the character, and he revealed that’s something he didn’t think would happen after Rogue One. He was also content with how the story ended, being that Andor died at the end of Rogue One.

Back then, I was also like, okay with the idea of being just in one film, and I enjoyed the ride a lot, and I was very proud of the film we made. When I saw it, and when we premiered the film, to me, that was it,” Luna revealed to CASSIUSLife.

Diego Luna Was Excited To Play Cassian Andor Again