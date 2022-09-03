Dave Chappelle Weighs In On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “He’s Just As Ugly As The Rest Of Us”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The comedy world is still riffing off Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

One comedic legend still getting jokes off about the shocking moment is Dave Chappelle, who did so while at a show across the pond, the first of many on his joint tour with Rock.

During his set in Liverpool, England, he started a conversation about Smith and how he’s been disguising himself while excelling in Hollywood for decades. Still, the Oscars moment was what really revealed him to the world.