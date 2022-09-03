Dave Chappelle Weighs In On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “He’s Just As Ugly As The Rest Of Us”

The comedy world is still riffing off Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.
One comedic legend still getting jokes off about the shocking moment is Dave Chappelle, who did so while at a show across the pond, the first of many on his joint tour with Rock.
During his set in Liverpool, England, he started a conversation about Smith and how he’s been disguising himself while excelling in Hollywood for decades. Still, the Oscars moment was what really revealed him to the world.
“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” he said on stage, according to The Telegraph. “Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe.”
Chappelle doesn’t completely condemn Smith for his actions, noting, “I see myself in both men.”
At that same show, Rock brought up the situation again and still doesn’t think that the G.I Jane joke –which poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head because of alopecia– was all that bad.
“Did that sh-t hurt? God damn right. The motherf-cker hit me over a bullsh-t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!” Rock exclaimed.
While Rock has no problem using the moment as material, Will Smith revealed in his apology that he’s still shown no interest in speaking to Smith directly.
“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”