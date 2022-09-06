Larsa Pippen Responds To Romance Rumors After She’s Spotted Out With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is now responding to rumors that she hooked up with Marcus Jordan, the son of her former hubby’s teammate Michael Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami socialite is now telling TMZ Sports that she and 31-year-old Marcus just happen to share a similar circle of friends.

Larsa, 48, was spotted on a Sunday lunch date at Zuma in Miami, FL with Marcus, and there weren’t any outward signs of romance between them. But some onlookers saw them meet with another couple, possibly on a double date. And according to TMZ, Pippen appeared a little uncomfortable once she saw people taking photos of her and Jordan together.

Marcus and Larsa might not be confirming anything at this point, but Scottie’s ex has been linked to basketball players like Malik Beasley and Ben Simmons in the past. These alleged relations come after Scottie and Larsa first split in 2016, reconciled for a bit, until 2018, when they began the separation process which was finally completed in 2021.

Her supposed relations with Beasley even went public when he apologized to his wife, Montana, to save their marriage.

“I wana [sic] say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be,” he posted on IG back in May of 2021. “I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time…” his mea culpa continued. “I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you.”