Marcus Jordan Reveals Trophy Room Is Collaborating With Jordan Brand Again & Twitter Isn’t Happy

Marcus Jordan has lucked up again.

The 30-year-old is not only the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, but he’s also got his hands in the retail business and owns Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker store that lived inside Orlando, Florida’s Disney World but transferred to online-only shortly after the pandemic began.

But, the clout is still real because Jordan is once again connecting with Jordan Brand for another collaboration. In the past, Jordan has taken classic silhouettes and putting modern touches on them, like giving the 16 an entire navy blue upper, draping the 5 in luxe UNC blue suede, and covering the 17 in cool grey suede.

Now, Jordan revealed the partnership lives on, as he tweeted about a great meeting that recently took place, saying that he “Had a ‘design huddle’ today with the Jordan Brand team about the next @TrophyRoomStore x @Jumpman23″ and even though he was previously unsure about the partnership’s future, he’s now “geeked up.”

While the collaborations are usually looked forward to, some are giving him the side-eye after the last Trophy Room Jordan Brand sneaker –the Jordan 1 OG– was extremely hard for sneakerheads to get their hands on because Marcus allegedly backdoored the majority of his store’s stock.

Normally sneakerhead Twitter would be more concerned about which pair of signature sneakers Marcus would put a spin on next, but instead, they had jokes about the backdooring rumors of the Trophy Room x Jordan 1 and weren’t scared to let the heir know how they felt.

Check out some of the reactions below: