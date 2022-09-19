Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Launches Time Re:Imagined Collection

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a popular favorite among whisky drinkers and boasts a vast array of expressions for all tastes. Earlier this month, The brand unveiled its new Time Re:Imagined collection in the United States, an ultra-premium line of whiskies aged in various decade designations.

The Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Time Re:Imagined boasts three single malt Scotch whiskies that are most certainly not for hobbyists or the curious but instead for serious whisky drinkers who have a penchant for experiencing the finer things life has to offer. The new range of expressions are in age statements of 30-year-old, 40-year-old, and 50-year-old.

With such bold age statements, the Time Re:Imagined packaging is just as high-end as the juice inside the bottles and details certain aspects of time. The 30-year-old bottle captures Suspended Time, the 40-year-old represents Cumulative Time, and the 50-year-old is connected with Simultaneous Time.

“In whisky production, we often talk about the role of Malt Masters, and it is our responsibility to find the delicate balance between the taste of the whisky and the intensity of the oak cask,” Brian Kinsman, Malt Master, Glenfiddich, offered in a press statement. “But we don’t always acknowledge how each cask, each bottle, is absolutely unique because of the time it has spent maturing. Both nature and time play huge roles in making whisky taste like it does, and Glenfiddich’s Time Re:Imagined pays homage to this process and the exquisite liquid both time helps to create.”

Lorne Cousin, U.S. National Ambassador, Glenfiddich, adds, “Glenfiddich was founded on groundbreaking and innovative principles in 1887 and the independent spirit of the brand shines through in these liquids.” Allan Roth, U.S. Ambassador, Glenfiddich, added: “The quality of the collection not only evokes the time and care gone into nurturing these expressions to create incredible flavor, but is also a tribute to the events that have helped shape the taste of each cask over time.”

Kevin Canchola, U.S. Ambassador, Glenfiddich, followed with, “The extremely rare 50-Year-Old is a beautiful testament to the Glenfiddich Malt Masters’ work over five decades.”

Lastly, David Allardice, U.S. Ambassador, Glenfiddich, said, “It is an extraordinarily rare and precious liquid, which delivers a superb balance of oak tannin and lingering sweetness.”

For the 50-year-old expression, whiskies from three American Oak refill casks from the same warehouse were blended and finished for two years in an American Oak refill cask. It is also a rare offering as only 220 decanters of the expression were made.

The Time Re:Imagined Collection is currently available in limited quantities for purchase in the United States. The 30-year-old, 40-year-old, and 50-year-old are priced at the suggested MSRP of $1,299, $4,600, and $50,000 respectively.

Photo: Glenfiddich