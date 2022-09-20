He Said, What He Said: John Boyega Makes His Dating Preference Clear, “I Only Date Black”

Hollywood star John Boyega is only here for high doses of melanin regarding his dating life. Boyega doubled down on his love and appreciation for Black women in a recent interview with British GQ.

In the film The Woman King, John Boyega plays King Ghezo and is surrounded by strong Black and beautiful women, and he intends on keeping it that way when it comes to his dating life. The actor touched on his dating preference with the publication stating, “I only date Black,” adding, “Then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?”

“I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business,” he continued.

Boyega also touched on how finding love has become more of a focus of his life as he enters his 30s, a stark shift from his career-focused thought process.

“Both are a priority,” Boyega said while laughing. “That’s changed. I’m 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together. Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No lying. And being devoted to what I commit myself to. I mean, that’s the mental prep, but the field….”

Of course, Boyega being a hit with the ladies was touched on in the interview, with the actor pointing to his Nigerian nationality. “Come on, [I’m] Yoruba,” he added. “When I was in college, I was the guy. I had many wives.”

John Boyega Also Likes His Black Women Curvy

This is not the first time John Boyega revealed that he only dates Black women. Speaking with Bevy Smith, he went into detail on the matter.

“Yea, yea — we’ve got to be honest. You know, before, I wouldn’t have said [my preferences] at [ages] 27, 28. Now I’m like, ‘No, no, you’ve got to speak it into existence,'” the Star Wars actor said. “Brown and thick. Melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good.”

We are not mad at that, Mr. Boyega.

Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty