STREAMED: Lil Nas X Drops “Star Walkin’” GloRilla Connects With Cardi B On “Tomorrow 2,” & More

Lil Nas X — “Star Walkin’”

Lil Nas X recently announced his honorary role as President of “League of Legends.” Now, the presidential chart-topping emcee delivers a new single under that umbrella with “Star Walkin’.”

From the opening, Nas jumps on the Omer Fedi and Cirkut production with an optimistic chorus. “Don’t every say it’s over if I’m breathing / Racing to the moonlight and I’m speeding,” he sings. Later, he adds: “I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far / I’m star walkin’.”

The global superstar recently spoke about the new single. “I felt like it was time for me to try something new,” he said, according to Pitchfork. “I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of ‘League of Legends,’ of all time. Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!”

A press release confirms that is the official anthem and music video for Worlds 2022. The new single follows “Late to Da Party (F**k BET),” which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Watch the new single’s animated music video below.

GloRilla feat. Cardi B — “Tomorrow 2”

Fresh off a Top 50 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” buzzing newcomer GloRilla teams up with Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2.”

The song is, of course, a sequel to the CMG star’s “Tomorrow,” which has already amassed more than 2 million views on YouTube alone. First, Glo raps: “All they doing is talking down ‘cause they can’t get up with me.”

Shortly after that, Bardi jumps on the Macaroni Toni beat. “I don’t speak dog h-e, I don’t care ‘bout what no b—h said / I stay on her mind; I got condos in that b—h head,” she adds.

As if that weren’t enough, GloRilla and Cardi also teamed up for the song’s music video, which Diesel Filmz directed. Watch the visual below.

“Tomorrow 2’s” remix arrives as Glo’s career starts shining brighter. The aforementioned “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” [which was co-released with Hitkidd] is currently sitting at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song’s peak position thus far. Earlier this month, GloRilla also teamed up with Latto and City Girls’ JT on the “F.N.F.” remix.

Lil Baby — “The World Is Yours To Take”

Lil Baby continues his global takeover with “The World Is Yours to Take.” The burgeoning superstar teams up with Budweiser to create an anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I’m by far one of the hardest workers / Real firm believer in practice makes perfect,” he raps on the track. “You can gather all the water, stay thirsty / Took a lot to get us here, we broke curses.”

The song pulls inspiration from a Tears for Fears classic, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Lil Baby uses that theme throughout his verse, adding lines like: “I want to rule the world, I can’t hold ya / Hell of a life, I feel like I’m chosen.”

Baby calls this a “special” track in a press release. “It’s about the journey we’ve all been on over the last few years and celebrating what’s next,” he says. “When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that’s what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you’re walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams.”

Watch the song’s lyric video below.

Kid Cudi feat. Ty Dolla $ign — “Willing to Trust”

Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign join forces for the former’s newest single, “Willing to Trust.” It’s the newest single from Cudder’s forthcoming Entergalactic Netflix series.

“It’s the day I’ve been waiting for,” Cudi sings on the track. Sincerely yours forevermore.” Eventually, he brings in the song’s thematic hook: “I’ve been willing to trust someone.” Finally, he adds: “I’ve got you, don’t worry, love.”

For his part, Ty Dolla brings his own verse to the track and he layers his vocals over the chorus. “If we ain’t got trust, we ain’t got nothing,” he sings. “Is this really love, what it’s becoming? Funny how we turned into something.”

Dot Da Genius, Ramii, E. Tax, and Cudder himself produced the track. Cudi says the song also includes contributions from Evan Mast from Ratatat. “[I] had him use the exact synth from ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ at the end cuz it was always so beautiful to me,” Cudi says via Twitter. “Im sure it sounds familiar to ya.”

Entergalactic is set to drop Sept. 30, which is coincidentally when the animated Netflix series will also make its debut. Listen to “Willing to Trust” below.

Cam’ron & A-Trak — U Wasn’t There

It’s been a long time coming. Years after whispers of their collaborative project began, Cam’ron and A-Trak unleash their 9-track offering, U Wasn’t There.

Killa enlists features from Conway The Machine, Jim Jones, Styles P, and his Dipset brother Juelz Santana. Meanwhile, A-Trak taps producers like Just Blaze, DJ Khalil, and !llmind, among others. Dame Dash, who was instrumental in the duo’s origin, also adds his signature talk throughout.

A-Trak spoke about their collaborations during a 2014 interview with Complex. “This isn’t a throwback project,” he said at the time. “To me, Cam is forever relevant. People want to hear this now… It’s forever current, it’s forever relevant. That’s what I like to be involved with.” The wait is finally over.

Listen to U Wasn’t There below.