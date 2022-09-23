Rex Chapman’s Turning His Sports Scandal Podcast Into A TV Show

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Rex Chapman’s life after basketball has taken another positive turn.

The Kentucky phenom is turning his popular podcast Charges with Rex Chapman into a TV docuseries, reports Variety.

Portal A is still backing the production on the show, based on the podcast where Chapman covers the biggest scandals and brawls in sports history while interviewing those involved.

Episodes include breakdowns of Malice at the Palace with Metta Sandiford-Artest and Stephen Jackson chiming in, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf’s drug problem, and even former journalist Kat O’Brien who was raped by an MLB player in 2002.

The show will continue to delve into the dark side of competitive sports but also branch out to other stories in entertainment and pop culture.

“Of all the projects I’ve been involved with, ‘Charges’ has always felt special,” said Chapman. “We built a platform where world-class athletes could feel comfortable reliving their lowest moments – and their stories are proof that your rock bottom doesn’t define you. I know this is true because I’ve lived it, and I’m fired up to be bringing this show to the screen.”

The show will feature some heavy hitters in the sports media circle as Evan Jackon Leong –who worked on Linsanity and Level Up with Stephen Curry— will be the director and showrunner, and Steve Nash’s CTRL Media staying on to produce it.

The Brooklyn Nets head coach was onboard when it was just a podcast and is ready to see the content evolve.

“Charges has always been a labor of love for Rex, since he knows how powerful it is to share these stories, even when it’s painful,” said Nash. “As a producer and his friend, I’m excited to continue the journey with him and take this project to the next level.”

Chapman played in the NBA for 12 seasons before retiring in 2000. He then fell victim to opioid addiction, which led to an arrest in 2014. But after several stints in rehab, he started the podcast where he shares his story and offers his takes with his fast-growing Twitter audience.