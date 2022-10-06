Kanye West Meets With Vogue Editor After Getting Checked For Cyberbullying Her

Kanye West promoting White Lives Matter apparel at his recent surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris stirred up all kinds of negative reactions on social media. One of his detractors, Vogue contributor, and global fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who attended the show, said she was “fuming” and “collecting her thoughts” In an Instagram Stories post about her real-time reaction.

In another post to her Stories, she said, “I guess I get what he tried to do– he thought it was Duchampian. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

West didn’t appreciate the critique and according to a story in The New York Post, chimed in on Karefa-Johnson’s sartorial choices. He posted “This is not a fashion person,” as a caption to a since-deleted pic of Karefa-Johnson in a striped shirt, a graphic T, brown boots, and a corduroy coat, per the Post.

In another post, he wrote, “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS.”

Multiple celebrities came to Karefa-Johnson’s defense, including model Gigi Hadid, who said West was a “bully and a joke.” Karefa-Johnson said she believed many of the comments directed her way after Ye’s posts targeted her for her weight. On her Instagram page, she posted a joyous picture from the Balenciaga show, saying she wouldn’t be shamed for accepting herself as is.

“The fat phobia JUMPED out. Yes, I am fat. No, I am not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world.”

But West says the two had dinner together after the controversy and while they didn’t agree, they did hear each other out. He posted another pic of Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram page, with a caption that read:

“I’M NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE

ANNA HAD BAZ LUHRMANN FILM OUR MEETING AND WE ARE EDITING TONIGHT

WE TOOK PICS AND I WAS INSTRUCTED TO NOT POST THEM

IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION

SHE EXPRESSED THAT HER COMPANY DID NOT INSTRUCT HER TO SPEAK ON MY T SHIRT EXPRESSION

WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN”

Vogue confirmed the meeting via an Instagram post.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” per a statement released by Vogue. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”