Brandy Reassures Fans She’s “Following Doctors’ Orders” After Hospitalization

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Brandy Norwood has a message for her fans after reports of her being hospitalized in Los Angeles began to flood the internet.

The R&B singer took to her Instagram to thank them for their kind wishes, citing her lack of proper nutrients as what caused the hospital stay.

“To my beloved fam, friends and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” she wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

The news was first reported by TMZ, revealing that the 43-year-old was rushed to a local hospital after first responders arrived at her home after someone placed an emergency call because she allegedly suffered a seizure. It is still unknown what underlying health issues may have caused the seizure.

“At this time, we’re told Brandy is still in the hospital – her parents have been there with her – and it appears she will recover,” TMZ wrote.

It was just a few days ago when Brandy was on social media to support her brother Ray J who was posting troubling messages on Instagram that alluded to him having suicidal thoughts.

She posted an old photo of the two of them, with a caption that read, “Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽.”

The scary messages that Ray J posted included pictures of him dangling his feet from a ledge and an illuminated moon with captions like, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” and “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????”

An insider later confirmed to Page Six that Ray J was fine and made the posts while he was on vacation with his wife Princess Love. The source also noted that he thought about issuing a statement regarding the questionable posts but would rather be vague.