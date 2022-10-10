Ray J Concerns Fans After Posting Suicidal Thoughts On Instagram

Fans are expressing worry over Ray J‘s latest social media post.

The R&B singer recently took to Instagram with some concerning posts where he seemingly contemplated taking his own life.

“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned a video of an orange moon. He posted it Thursday night but has since deleted the video.

Another video is even more frightening as it showed him sitting on a ledge dangling his feet and eventually angling the camera down to the ground.

He later deleted that video too, but captioned it, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????”

The videos and photos of the night sky didn’t stop there as he posted others with comments like “IF I DIE TONIGHT,” and another reading, “trying to figure it out – maybe this life was a illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality.”

Thankfully, an insider reached out to Page Six and was told that he’s doing “fine” and “everything is okay” and that the videos were taken while he was on vacation with Princess Love.

“He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague,” the insider concluded.

Ray J has recently been in the news for revealing how involved Kris Kardashian was in orchestrating the release of her daughter Kim Kardashian’s 2003 sex tape.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he told The Daily Mail back in May. “Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom, and it was out of my hands from there.”