Shedeur Sanders Signs Deal With Tom Brady’s Apparel Brand

Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has inked an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) contract with BRADY, the upstart apparel line from the 7x NFL Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

“I’m so excited to work with the BRADY™ team,” Sanders stated in a press release. “Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”

The announcement comes nine months after the 20-year-old star quarterback for Jackson State University signed a similarly historic deal with Gatorade and Beats by Dre. Brady gave his own statement about Sanders becoming an ambassador for his brand.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” the NFL GOAT QB said. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the BRADY™ family.”

This past January, Chauncey Hamlett, CMO/VP of PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division, expressed just the same excitement about Sanders as well.

“As one of the country’s best freshmen college football players, Shedeur Sanders is another incredible addition to the Gatorade Family,” he said in a statement. “In his first year at Jackson State University, he’s already demonstrated the excellence and tenacity Gatorade athletes are known for, and we’re excited to partner with him and build upon our commitment of supporting HBCUs and their athletes.”