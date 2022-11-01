EXCLUSIVE: The Women of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hope Fans Feel Comforted After Seeing The Film

Despite being high on Marvel movie fan’s radars, Wakanda Forever will be a polarizing film because Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing leaves many wondering how his death will be handled in the movie. The women of MCU’s Wakanda revealed what feelings they hope fans walk away with after watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After numerous trailers and clips and two premiere events, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will roar into theaters on November 11, 2022.

It’s no secret there is a sect of Marvel fandom who feel a way about Wakanda Forever moving forward without a replacement for Chadwick Boseman, who brilliantly portrayed T’Challa in several MCU films, including the box office-busting 2018 film Black Panther.

Speaking exclusively with the women of Wakanda, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Dania Gurira, who have been tasked with the herculean task of carrying the film, Cassius Life asked them what they hope fans walk away with after seeing what many critics are declaring the best film in the MCU’s Phase 4.

Lupita Nyong’o Hopes People Leave With A Sense of Hope After Watching Wakanda Forever

“What we were dealing with in making this film was our grief of losing Chadwick. What Ryan chose to do was to reflect that grief in what is happening in Wakanda to Wakanda with the loss of T’Challa,” Nyong’o begins. “He asks, in this film, the central question is how do we move forward after a great loss or a great tragedy? This film offers the hope of how we do that.”

