Voice of The Voiceless Kyrie Irving Could Return From Brooklyn Nets Suspension Sunday Against The Memphis Grizzlies

The Kyrie Irving saga that he brought on himself could finally be coming to a conclusion that could see the All-Star guard return to the Brooklyn Nets.

Spotted on Yahoo Sports, Irving is reportedly close to completing his Brooklyn Nets suspension. He could be back on the court Sunday, November 20, against the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

NBPA’s Tamika Tremaglio to ESPN: “He has been grappling with the full weight of the impact of his voice and actions, particularly in the Jewish community. Kyrie rejects antisemitism in any form, and he’s dedicated to bettering himself and increasing his level of understanding.

Irving has been away from the team for about a week after refusing to apologize or denounce an antisemitic documentary he shared on social media.

Initially, Irving was given a five-game suspension from the Nets before additional conditions made his time away longer.

The contrarian hooper has missed seven games so far and will miss Thursday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Nets have gone 4-3 during Irving’s time away from the team, and his return will be a big boost to the 6-9 struggling franchise.

Kevin Durant, who recently had some interesting comments to say about his current teammates, should be excited to see Irving back on the court.

Did Kyrie Irving Meet All of The Nets Conditions?

One of the conditions on the list that many people feel Irving is excessive is that he has to issue a verbal apology before the media and publicly acknowledge that film is harmful and untrue.

He also has to apologize on social media (which he did), complete sensitivity training, meet with Jewish leaders in Brooklyn, and “meet with Nets ownership to demonstrate he has changed.”

The flat earther has already issued an apology on Instagram, hours after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him without pay.

We want to know if Kyrie Irving met every condition on the team’s list, allowing him to return to the team.

Photo: Jim McIsaac / Getty