Odell Beckham Jr. Kicked Off Airplane, Lawyer Blames “Overzealous Flight Attendant”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency just got a bit more daunting.

The wide receiver has been feeling offers around the NFL and recently decided to visit the Dallas Cowboys and his old team, the New York Giants, to sniff out potential new suitors.

However, his jet setting got concerning while aboard a flight at Miami International en route to Los Angeles. ESPN reports that police say Beckham was “in and out of consciousness” and refused to leave the airplane when asked.

Though he eventually deplaned without incident, his lawyer Daniel Davilier blames the entire mishap on the flight crew.

“The overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight. At no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight. The airline proceeded to send Mr. Beckham’s luggage to Los Angeles without him,” the lawyer said. “That incident was unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

Fans caught him getting off the plane with his carry-on luggage in tow and officers circling him.

Beckham seemed to reference the issue Sunday with a series of tweets saying, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all..” and even called it “comedy hr” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

American Airlines says the plane ultimately returned to the gate because of “a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt” which set the flight back by two hours.

Beckham wasn’t arrested for the incident and made other arrangements to make it to the West Coast.