2 Suspects Still At Large After Thanksgiving Triple Stabbing In Atlantic City

Two men have been accused of spending the Thanksgiving holiday stabbing multiple people at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to ABC 6, a fight had broken out around 1:30 a.m. at the Pool, which is a nightclub at the casino.

Not much is known about the incident so far, outside of investigators reporting that it started with an altercation that turned into a physical squirmish that ended in three people being stabbed. Fortunately, the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are all expected to recover from their wounds. But the suspects, identified as Dante Braxton and Kamal Allen, are still at large, according to authorities.

Partial video footage of the altercation was posted on social media.

In fact, according to News 12 The Bronx, three individuals were initially charged in connection with the attack, but the Atlantic City Police Department later clarified that one of them is no longer a suspect or fugitive.

“Upon further investigation, Jamile Rivera is not wanted, and is not considered a suspect or fugitive at this time,” the ACPD said via Facebook. “Dante Braxton and Kamal Allen have been charged and are still wanted.”

According to ABC, authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.

Stay safe out there, folks. Apparently, senseless violence does not take a break for the holidays.