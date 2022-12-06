Hommemade: A$AP Rocky Launches His Own Furniture Design Studio

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

A$AP Rocky continues to expand his empire.

Rihanna isn’t the only one who took her music stardom and used it to build an empire; her partner Rocky is doing the same with introducing a new venture.

Rocky’s using his elevated levels of taste and jumping into furniture design, something he alluded to during a 2021 GQ interview when he said, “This sh-t is more than just rap for me. I’m into design, I’m into detail, I’m into elevated taste value.”

Dubbed Hommemade, Rocky calls it a “furniture interior design studio” after it debuted at the Design Miami/ fair during Art Basel last week. The debut pieces aren’t exactly furniture but instead trippy pieces that double as art like a five-and-a-half-foot-tall toadstool-covered cactus outfitted with mushrooms at the base. Both pieces were done in collaboration with Italian furniture manufacturer Gufram which was first established in 1966

“From mid-century modifications, to contemporary collaborations, they [Gufram] have established themselves as a unique brand and therefore a perfect brand collaborator,” Rocky said. “This is the first collaboration from my HOMMEMADE décor studio and since I’ve always advocated for mushrooms it was only right that we made a cactus with them.”

While donning a flannel, washed jeans, and metal-toed boots, Rocky showed off his iteration of the Gufram Cactus on Instagram, with a caption that read, “I’M PROUD TO PRESENT TO YOU MY NEW DECOR LINE @hommemade AND OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH @gufram !!!”

The Gufram cactus usually goes for thousands of dollars, but there’s no info available on how much Rocky’s edition will cost or what plans he has on bringing his designs to market, but the press release did mention that he plans to “push the boundaries of the home décor space.”