Whip Appeal: Lamborghini And Rhude Release Capsule Collection

Lamborghini and Rhude have announced the release of a new collaboration designed in honor of the first all-terrain super sports car, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the two brands have collaborated for the first time ever. The partnership, unveiled in Miami during Art Basel at the Lamborghini Beach Lounge, sees a capsule collection rendered with Rhude’s signature premium finishes, Villaseñor’s eye for pacesetting design and both houses’ distinct branding. The collaboration celebrates the Huracán Sterrato, which also premiered this week in Miami.

“The Rhude x Automobili Lamborghini capsule collection has been expressly created to reflect the design innovation and cutting edge style synonymous with both our brands. This is just a taste of what’s to come,” comments Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Villaseñor has long been drawn to auto sports and high-performance cars. Lamborghini, in particular, holds special meaning: the designer both drives an Urus, Lamborghini’s Super SUV and lives and works in the brand’s home country of Italy.

“Cars and fashion are two of my favorite life joys, being able to marry these fields in a modern and intriguing approach excited me, I’m so thrilled for the world to see what we cook up here. Can’t thank the Lamborghini team enough for believing in my vision and letting me bring this to life,” says Rhugi Villaseñor.

The capsule features jackets, cargo pants, polo shirts, tees, flat-brim hats, “soft toolbox” duffels and more. It fuses influences from different cues, melding a military surplus aesthetic–with a focus on canvases and twills–and direct links to Lamborghini’s automotive legacy, such as with vent-mimicking details on the back of a half-zip anorak (these are inspired by the lines on Lamborghini’s original Countach model, which was produced from 1974 to 1990, as well as those on the Huracán Sterrato). An aviator jacket features patches with both Rhude and Lamborghini’s iconography, while a varsity jacket boldly spells out “Automobili Lamborghini” across the shoulders.