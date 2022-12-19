Fear Of God Launches Collection With Dave Chappelle

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Dave Chappelle is known for at least on occasion rocking some serious drip. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that the controversial star comedian linked with Fear Of God for a capsule collection.

Dubbed FEAR OF GOD x RRR-123—the design was cooked by cooked up by designer RIVINGTON roi Rebis—the limited edition collection was created for the Chris Rock x Dave Chapelle Tour. The pieces feature the FOG logo, scripture from Galations 4:16 (“So have I become your enemy by telling you the truth.”) and triple R’s along the sleeves.

If you thought getting down with Fear Of God x Dave Chappelle was going go relatively easy on your wallet like a Fear Of God: Essentials drop, you would be wrong. The hoodie and long sleeve tee will cost you a smooth $595 and $425, respectively. The heavyweight hoodie is 100% cotton (same goes for the LS) with side seam pockets, rib-knit cuffs and a leather Fear Of God label.

Chappelle has been at least familiar with Jerry Lorenzo’s FOG work for a long minute now—he rocked his Fear Of God basketball sneakers on stage back in 2018 at the Grammys. Chappelle has become rather divisive lately thanks to his trans rhetoric, so the collab does have detractors.

Nevertheless, plenty don’t mind since it’s already sold out. If you had the coin, you could have copped right here (it was available on Sunday, December 18). Maybe you can it at a merch table during a tour stop…