Bevel Connects With Marvel For Limited-Edition ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Razor Gift Set

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still taking over theaters, Bevel is getting in on the hype.

The grooming company is connecting with Marvel Studios to add a unique touch to one of the brand’s most popular products. The already popular safety razor will get updates in an all-black colorway to make the already sleek tool look even more high-end. Aside from the top-notch razor, the gift set will also include a free 2oz shave cream to ensure your shaving experience goes as smoothly as possible.

With the collaboration, Bevel wanted to stay true to the Black community and create something that stays true to it. So connecting with the Black Panther franchise, which also centers people of color, was a match made in heaven.

“At Bevel, we’re passionate about not only serving our community, but also continuing to deliver products that solve the real grooming challenges that we, as a people, face. To be able to accomplish both of these things and collaborate with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in the process is a great opportunity and not one we take lightly,” Girard Hardy, Head of Marketing, Walker & Company Brands, said in a release. “Making sure an authentic voice of the Black community is alive and present as a collaborator for this release is a moment we’re proud of.”

Coming in at just $49.99, you can cop the limited release on Bevel’s site and in select ULTA BEAUTY stores.

Check out more photos of the razor below.