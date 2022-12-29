EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Co-Showrunner Dayna Lynne North Talks About ‘The Best Man’s’ Influence On ‘Insecure’

When it comes to television and movies, writers and directors always look to past classics for inspiration to help create new ones. That continues to be the case with Malcolm D. Lee’s The Best Man film franchise.

Malcolm D. Lee decided to blow the dust off the franchise and continue the story that we all thought ended with 2013’s The Best Man Holiday.

Feeling that he had way more story to tell, Lee turned the film into an eight-episode series instead of opting to make two more movies.

So it made perfect sense he brought on Dayna Lynne North as a co-showrunner and executive producer because she has plenty of experience in that department.

North has written for shows like Veronica Mars and most recently, the hit HBO dramedy Insecure, which gracefully bowed out after five successful seasons.

North Reveals The Best Man & Other Black Movies Were Used As References

Speaking exclusively with CASSIUSLife, we asked North if The Best Man inspired her writing when working on Insecure, and she revealed the romance drama and other popular ’90s Black films inspired pens in writing rooms she has been in.