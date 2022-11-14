Keke Palmer To Host “Saturday Night Live” In December

Keke Palmer is coming for all the checks. The actress/TV personality/singer and all-around personality has landed yet another gig. She’s hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, with musical guest SZA.

Palmer recently also announced the KeyTV Network, a digital network and reboot of her YouTube channel where she will amplify the voices of people of color.

Saturday Night Live just came off some of its best comedic reviews from Saturday, with Dave Chappelle as host. The comedian, who was embroiled in his own controversy with the trans community, commented on both Kanye and Kyrie Irving’s current issues with the Jewish community. Despite the sensitivity of the topic, he drew laughs but is now also being accused of antisemitism.

Palmer should have the comedy chops to pull off a few good SNL skits as she’s proven, at age 29, to be a multifaceted performer. Aside from her breakthrough role as a child star in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, with Angela Bassett and Lawrence Fishburne, she starred on the Disney show True Jackson, VP, co-hosted a daytime talk show with Michael Strahan and Sarah Haines and recently starred in the acclaimed Jordan Peele movie Nope.

Not to mention Palmer’s been meme’d numerous times, most virally in her famous answer when shown a picture of then-vice president Dick Chaney. “Don’t know that man, sorry to that man,” is amongst now classic memes that include Wee-Bay from The Wire and many others.

SZA is excited to share her SNL debut with Palmer, at least that’s what she tweeted.

One potential guest could be Angela Bassett, as Palmer has constantly been compared to her since they worked together in Akeelah and the Bee. Palmer often does her impression of the Oscar-nominated actress and given Bassett’s amazing run in Wakanda Forever, which made over $330M worldwide in its first weekend, maybe we’ll see it happen.

And Quinta Brunson is definitely a fan.

As for the pregnancy rumors that have hounded the star since she’s shown up recently looking fuller in the face and has worn more concealing styles in the last few months, Palmer seemingly answered the question via Twitter.

However, a Beyoncé style TV show reveal could be in the works because that answer wasn’t a definitive ‘No.’ We support you, either way, sis.

Aside from SZA, no other guests have been announced.