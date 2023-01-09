Herschel Walker Staffer Reportedly “Groped” and “Fondled” By Matt Schlapp

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The Herschel Walker campaign may be over since he lost his bid for Georgia Senate, but the hits keep coming. Now, a male aide for Walker’s campaign has accused Matt Schlapp of sexually groping him while on the campaign trail on Oct. 19 when he was driving him back to his hotel from a bar.

If the name Schlapp sounds familiar to you, it’s because he’s one of the most prominent conservative leaders in America, high ranking in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and is very close with Donald Trump.

The aide came forward to tell his story Thursday night via phone to NBC News and agreed to withhold the staffer’s name because he fears retaliation could harm his career.

“He reached in between my legs and fondled me. To my shame, I didn’t say anything” to stop Schlapp. The alleged advances came after Schlapp reportedly invaded his personal space at bars, where he bought him several drinks.

The staffer also recorded video recounting the story and shared them with NBC.

“From Manuel’s Tavern to the Hilton Garden Inn there at the Atlanta airport, he literally had his hands on me,” the staffer said in a video he recorded early during the morning of Oct. 20, just hours after the incident. “Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length.”

NBC News attempted to contact Schlapp about the allegations, but he didn’t respond to texts. However, his lawyer Charlie Spies released a statement to The Daily Beast –which broke the story– calling the allegations an attack.

“This appears to be now the twelfth Daily Beast piece with personal attacks on Matt Schlapp and his family. The attack is false and Mr. Schlapp denies any improper behavior. We are evaluating legal options for response,” the statement said.

The staffer is said to be in his late 30s, and the morning after the alleged incident, he reported it to the campaign.