Angela Bassett Honors Chadwick Boseman With Golden Globes Victory Speech

Angela Bassett won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at last night’s 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The veteran performer became the first person from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win in an acting category at the Globes. She took some time in her acceptance speech to honor the late protagonist of the Black Panther franchise, Chadwick Boseman.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. And we will be surrounding each and every day by the light in the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said. “We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera.”

Tuesday’s victory also marked Bassett’s second win ever at the Globes, too. Thirty years ago, she landed the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture thanks to her unforgettable turn as music icon Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Bassett spoke with IndieWire in November about the responsibility she felt to nobly represent Wakanda on film after the fictional death of T’Challa as well in light of the real world passing of Boseman. “I remember the first day, the first scene where I had to sit [on the throne], it’s like, ‘How exactly do I sit here? What is the best posture to convey who she is?’” she told the outlet.

“First of all, you acknowledge that feeling that you had that T’Challa/Chadwick sat here, and should be sitting here,” Bassett explained. “And then here comes Killmonger, he sat there for a minute. And who deserves [it]? Who has the right to sit here?”

“Yes, in this moment, in this time,” she concluded, “it is Ramonda.”

Congratulations to the esteemed Angela Bassett on last night’s achievement, along with her many others. And click on the video above to watch her Golden Globes 2023 acceptance speech in its entirety.