Meet Esti Maxine Stephens, John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s 3rd Child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now parents of three as they recently welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, into the world and announced her birth via Instagram on Thursday.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” Teigen captioned the post, which included a photo of Esti with her older siblings, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss.”

From Page Six:

Legend announced to concertgoers on Jan. 13 that the couple welcomed their little one.

“What a blessed day,” the EGOT winner, 44, gushed (via People), saying he was “energized” despite not getting “a lot of sleep.”

The announcement came five months after Teigen, 37, revealed her pregnancy after undergoing in vitro fertilization.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the model told her Instagram followers in August 2022.

“so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Esti’s birth comes more than two years after Teigen revealed she and Legend lost a son they had named Jack after Teigen underwent a “life-saving abortion.” Fortunately, both Teigen and her new little one appear to be in good health, and, certainly, her R&B Legend (sorry, had to) husband is a proud papa once more.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and welcome to the world, Esti Maxine Stephens.

We love to see it.