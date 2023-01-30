Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Tragedy has struck the Smiley family this weekend.

Stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley revealed on Instagram that his eldest son Brandon Smiley has passed away at the age of 32

Smiley didn’t offer any details on Brandon’s death. Instead, the talk show host asked for followers to pray for his family. He also said that he wanted to let fans know before the news was leaked another way.

“I just had bad news this morning. I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. My son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning… Lord have mercy, Jesus,” said Smiley in an Instagram video. “Pray for my son’s mother and my son’s siblings…I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”

He continued in the video by speaking about how shocked he is about the news and how life is full of unexpected experiences.

“Life comes with a whole bunch of twists and turns. I can’t think straight,” he added.

Randall Woodfin, the city’s mayor, felt Smiley’s pain. And took to Twitter to express his condolences to the Smiley family.

“I’m devastated to hear that my friend @RickeySmiley has lost his son Brandon,” the tweet read. “Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him & his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

Brandon had appeared on his father’s TV One show Rickey Smiley For Real, and Rickey also hosts his Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Radio One.

According to BOSSIP, Brandon is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, Storm, his mom Brenda, brother Malik, 21, and sisters D’Essence, 25, Taylor, 22, and Aaryn, 21.

CASSIUS is sending sincere condolences to the Smiley family.