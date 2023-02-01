Michael Jackson’s Nephew, Jafaar Jackson, Cast To Play The King Of Pop In ‘Michael’ Biopic

Earlier this month, it was announced that director Antoine Fuqua—the filmmaker responsible for movies like Emancipation, Training Day and The Equalizer franchise—would be directing a Michael Jackson biopic simply titled Michael. Well, now, it looks like the young actor tapped to portray the King of Pop is none other than the music legend’s own nephew.

According to Deadline, Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old son of The Jackson 5 member Jermaine Jackson, has been cast to play his uncle and arguably the greatest entertainer in music history.

”I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar, who is also a singer and songwriter, tweeted Monday. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

The film’s producer, Graham King, let it be known that Jaafar being chosen for the role wasn’t a simple instance of nepotism casting. In fact, the Bohemian Rhapsody producer said it was only after a “worldwide search” for the right actor that the final decision was made to cast Michael’s nephew.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” King told the Hollywood Reporter. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

So, are y’all excited about the new Michael Jackson biopic? What do you think about Jafaar Jackson being cast to portray him?