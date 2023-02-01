Amar’e Stoudemire Gets Domestic Violence Charges Dropped For Allegedly Hitting Daughter

A case against Amar’e Stoudemire has been dropped.

In December, the former NBA player was arrested and charged with one count of domestic violence after striking one of his teen daughters.

According to CBS Miami, the issue has been dismissed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office with a statement via email saying, “the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.”

Now that the issue has been resolved, Stoudemire released a statement claiming the allegation was false and hopes to move on with his family by his side.

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied. Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits,” he writes.

“I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”

The accusation came on the same day that STAT graduated from the University of Miami with a master’s degree. One of Stoudemire’s daughters was reportedly disrespectful to their grandmother when he hit them across the face with enough force to draw blood.

From the beginning, the 2002 NBA draft pick refuted the claims with a tweet shortly after the news that read in part, “as the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children.”

