Jonathan Majors Left First Marvel Meeting When Execs Kept Him Waiting Too Long: “I’ll Just Go”

Jonathan Majors is poised to make his mark on two major movie franchises. He’s starring as the villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania for the all-powerful Marvel Comics Universe. And next month, he’s Damian, the human bad guy in Michael B. Jordan‘s directorial debut in Creed III.

But as he revealed in an interview for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood Issue where he appeared with other upcoming and hot young actors and actresses, he almost didn’t make it to the MCU. In a meeting some years back, Jonathan Majors was put on ice before a scheduled meeting, where he waited well over the time he felt he should have for someone to talk to him.

“I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting],” Majors told VF. “This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’”

Fortunately for Ant-Man fans, he didn’t make it that far. He was stopped just before the exit and did meet with Marvel casting director Sarah Finn. Three or so years later, with a rapidly heating career, that led to his casting as Kang.

“We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Majors, who MCU head Kevin Feige says that, “is the highest-testing villain we’ve ever had in any of our friends and families [screenings],” may play a tough guy in his latest roles, but in real life he’s more of an eclectic artsy type who Vogue profiled for 24 hours back in 2020.

And his success and the muscles it generated has earned him his share of female admirers.

In the “Meet Cute” feature on The Cut, Jonathan Majors shared what he would do to ensure a perfect date.

“Send a text message with a song,” he told the reporter. “My song of choice would be ‘Come Over,’ by Aaliyah. Then only wear sweatpants. You then have to watch Love Jones–slash–Love & Basketball. After that, the song you should be playing is ‘Whenever Wherever Whatever,’ by Maxwell. The next day, send them another song by Maxwell with ‘I thought you’d like this.’ And it works both ways. If a woman did that to me, I’d lose my mind.”