Michael B. Jordan On Lori Harvey Breakup: “It Was an Experience For Me To Grow”

Michael B. Jordan is on the eve of his directorial debut with Creed III. That accidentally worked in his favor because it coincided with the break up of his relationship with socialite/nepo baby Lori Harvey.

He told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that work helped him get through as he navigated the challenge of dealing with the end of his most public relationship so far.

“I think for me it’s just I was lucky enough to have a lot of work,” he said. “I’m a firm believer in what’s for you is for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it any energy and kind of move from that … it was an experience for me to grow, you know, and learn. “

When he hosted SNL last month, he joked that he was learning Spanish (since he’s already in shape it gave him something else to achieve) and that he was on Raya, an exclusive, members-only dating app said to be the one celebrities use. Rumored members at one time or another have been Channing Tatum, Zac Efron and Lizzo.

However, Jordan told King, “I was joking,” he said with a big smile. When Gayle offered to introduce him to a few people, he said, “Send them my way.”

The former couple went Instagram official in January of 2021 and made some PDA-friendly appearances before splitting up in 2022, as Harvey’s stepfather confirmed on his syndicated radio show.

“I’m team Lori, 1,000%. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her. He added, “Things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

The former couple removed all references to the other on their Instagram pages. Jordan’s page is now just nine posts, all dedicated to Creed III.

Harvey has reportedly moved on to Snowfall star Damson Idris. Last month, she celebrated her 26th birthday party at Fleur Room in Los Angeles and, in one of her pics, is shown sitting on Idris’ lap.

Harvey’s been linked to Diddy, Future, Trey Songz and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton. Prior to Harvey, Jordan has not been public with any other relationship. But in the past, it was rumored that Jordan preferred dating white women, something he’s denied.

“It’s so funny to everybody because it couldn’t be further from the truth,” he told ESSENCE in 2020. “My dad and my mom both said, ‘If they only knew.’ If they only knew. And that’s the thing that keeps me not tripping about it, you know what I mean?”