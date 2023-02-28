Chris Rock Will Finally Address The Will Smith Slap In Latest Netflix Special

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Chris Rock is finally ready to talk about it.

It’s been almost a year since Rock was slapped by fellow comedic actor Will Smith, and he’ll get into the fateful night in his upcoming Netflix special.

A source revealed to Page Six that Rock addressing the situation will surely make for good comedy.

“If you were waiting to see Rock on tour address the infamous Will Smith slap situation . . . the comedian is waiting to spill his humorous take on it on his live Netflix stand-up special.”

The source added that Rock’s take on the event will take place during his stand-up special Saturday, March 4, in Baltimore, when his Chris Rock: Selective Outrage tour streams live from the Hippodrome Theatre.

It’s also a big deal because another insider said that the jokes haven’t been tried out in intimate venues and are pretty fresh.

“Most stand-ups like to test out their material in smaller clubs before they tape a special,” but Rock “relied on the help of veteran comedy writers to run his jokes by to make sure they were tweaked, solid and funny,” writes Page Six.

But for fans who are coming out to the Baltimore show, the Will Smith slap won’t dominate all the material. “People need to tune in till the last joke, they will not be disappointed,” the source added.

Netflix made the show into a bigger event by adding pre and post-show specials that will see appearances from Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, David Spade, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Chris Rock has made public quips about the slap over the last year but has yet to address it full-on. So its going to be interesting to finally get his view from a comedic perspective.

