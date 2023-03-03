Kanye West And ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Seen Sporting Big Smiles While Out To Dinner In California

Once again, Kanye West has been spotted out on the town with his non-wife whom he’s non-married to, Bianca Censori, and this time, well, he looks really happy.

You have to admit, it’s been a while since you’ve seen Ye really smile.

According to Page Six, photos circulating around the interwebs show the controversial Hip-Hop legend and his new non-bride walking to dinner at Carasau Cafe in Culver City, California, on Tuesday.

From Page Six:

In comparison to their usual stoic demeanor, the two looked smitten as they sauntered across the street to grab a bite to eat.

The couple — who said “I do” during a non-legal ceremony in January — twinned in their typical all-black outfits for the low-key date night.

The Yeezy employee proved to be Ye’s new muse in a turtleneck vest with a sheer long-sleeve shirt underneath, booty shorts over sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots.

While Censori, 27, ditched her purse for the night, she was photographed carrying an iPad into the quaint cafe.

Yeah, yeah, yeah—forget about what brands and styles the couple wore or how they accessorized—the important thing is that they were both sporting twin smiles.

Lately, recent photos of Yeezus have featured facial expressions that are more likely to have one asking, “Is he OK?” or thinking, “Blink twice if you’re in the sunken place and you can’t get out!” But here, Ye is seen cheesing from ear to ear, as is Censori.

Whether their marriage ever actually becomes legal or not, the two currently seem happy together. It’s probably a wholesome moment worth savoring because this is Ye we’re talking about here—and it’s likely only a matter of time before things get back to chaos as usual.

Sorry, that was negative. What I mean is: “Ahhhh, love.”

