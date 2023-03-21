NLE Choppa Got Screwed Out Of Powerade Ad Deal Because Of Ja Morant’s Gun Flashing

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

It turns out that when Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant made the ill-advised mistake of flashing a gun on Instagram Live, he didn’t just screw up his own bag; he might have messed things up for any other celebrity who is attached to him and his endorsement deals with companies that were hoping to promote themselves off of his name.

As previously reported, Coca-Cola, which recently acquired Powerade, has pulled an ad featuring Morant from all of Powerade’s social media platforms and effectively cut ties with the 23-year-old, who has apologized for his recklessness on social media. But it appears that Morant also owes an apology to Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, who also lost out on Powerade’s ad campaign when Morant acted like a moron on IG.

From TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop … NLE’s newest track, “Mo Up Front,” was set to lead Ja and Powerade’s “What 50% More Means” ad campaign. The TV spot was going to highlight the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

Those plans were scrapped, of course, in the wake of Ja’s infamous gun-waving video and subsequent eight-game suspension from the NBA … thereby screwing NLE out of the commercial placement for his track.

Fortunately, NLE Choppa doesn’t seem too salty about the unfortunate situation, and he’s still a fan of Morant and the Grizzlies. In fact, according to TMZ, the “Go Stupid” rapper is set to participate in the team’s celebrity basketball game Monday, which is a benefit for St. Jude’s hospital in Memphis.

