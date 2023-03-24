More Love: Diddy’s Family Is Working On Their Own Hulu Reality Show

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

There’s about to be more love on television. Well, at least on Hulu, as Sean “Brother Love” Combs and his ever-growing family are said to be signing on the dotted line at the streamer for a reality show.

The Jasmine Brand is reporting that the Combs’ – which includes teenage twin daughters D’Lila and Jesse and their sister Chance, along with brothers Christian and Justin Combs, Kim Porter and Al B. Sure’s son, Quincy Brown, who Diddy raised and Diddy’s newest child, appropriately enough named Love – will let the cameras roll on their interconnected lives.

They were the first to report that Diddy applied for a trademark for Diddy +7 to cover an “ongoing, reality-based television program.” Diddy applied for the trademark last May before announcing the birth of his sixth biological child, Love Sean Combs.

Page Six confirms the trademark is for a Hulu show.

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” an inside source told them.

They say the Combs clan have been seen shooting at locations in Miami and Los Angeles, but there’s yet to be confirmation from Diddy, Hulu or anyone else about a release date, whether Diddy +7 is the final title and any more info on what we all want to know.

And that info also includes if Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee is going to be on it, too. Despite the baby, the City Girls rapper has been dating Diddy for almost two years.

Diddy recently made news by throwing his hat in the ring along with multimedia entrepreneurs Tyler Perry and Byron Allen for a shot at BET if Paramount sells it off, as has been rumored.

Well, a reality show should be fun.