Diddy Fesses Up That He And Yung Miami Are Dating On Her New Show, “Caresha Please”

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Yung Miami (born Caresha Romeka Brownlee) have been a rumored pair ever since they were photographed together last year at the 40th birthday party for Pierre “Pee” Thomas. It was also revealed this past Wednesday that Yung Miami, also known as one-half of the rap duo City Girls, inked “a multiplatform deal” with Combs’ REVOLT TV.

Yung Miami’s new show, Caresha Please, debuted that same day with Diddy himself as her first guest as well. So she boldly put the Bad Boy CEO in the hot seat to define their relationship. Yung Miami asked Diddy to verify his relationship status around 14 minutes into their sit-down, and he coolly replied that he was single. And without skipping a beat, Yung Miami fired back at Combs, “So what we is?!”

“We date. We’re dating,” Diddy replied. And the screen caption would immediately refresh as quickly as Combs updated his answers. “We go have dates,” he continued. “We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

But not to be outdone, Combs flipped the dynamic right back on Yung Miami and asked about her relationship status. “Who, me?” she smirked. “I’m dating… I’m having fun, y’know, I’m just living my best life, doing what the f*ck I want.” In fact, the City Girl even joked that she might be in “an entanglement, kinda like, on my Jada sh*t.”

The exchange between Diddy and Yung Miami was short of a confirmation that something serious is brewing between the two. But Yung Miami certainly appeared to effectively press one of hip-hop’s perennial playboys, someone who claimed to be single and “just taking my time at life” a few minutes earlier.

The whole 37-minute interview wasn’t only about the duo’s hazy situationship, though. Yung Miami also got Combs to play a game of This Or That, open up about his feelings on fatherhood since the death of longtime ex-flame Kim Porter, and reveal the craziest thing he’d ever done for love. Check out the video below to watch the premiere episode of REVOLT TV’s Caresha Please.