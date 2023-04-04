Brittney Griner Calls For Release Of Wall Street Journal Reporter Imprisoned In Russia

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

WNBA star Brittney Griner is no longer an American prisoner in Russia, but she’s still using her voice to speak up and call for the release of those who are. In fact, on Sunday, Griner took to Instagram to thank President Joe Biden for taking action on bringing other U.S. citizens home from Russian imprisonment while also calling on the administration to see to the release of one who was recently jailed in Russia after being accused of spying.

The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia last Thursday and is now the first U.S. journalist since the Cold War to be detained by Russian authorities, according to Deadline.

Griner, who was imprisoned in Russia for 10 months after being arrested for possession of a small amount of cannabis oil, posted a message from herself and her wife, Cherelle Griner, expressing “great concern” for “Gershkovich and his family” before declaring that “Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all.”

“That is why we call on all of our supporters to both celebrate wins and encourage the administration to continue to use every tool possible to bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home,” the statement continued.

On Friday, Biden called on Russian authorities to release Gershkovich, and The WSJ has denied allegations that its reporter was serving as a spy.