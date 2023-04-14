Look Back At It: BBL Reduction Surgeries Are On The Rise According To NY Surgeon Doctor

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

At one point, a BBL or Brazilian butt lift surgery was one of the most coveted surgical procedures. The idea of making a flat butt phat or a big booty even bigger appealed to everyone from bus drivers to strippers.

Fans parsed the alleged plastic surgeries of celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and SZA whose younger pics showed much smaller butts, and wondered if and where they’d had their enhancements.

But now even celebrities are leading the charge to discourage the increasingly dangerous surgery. In December, Cardi B told her 160 million Instagram followers that she’d had surgery to remove 95 percent of the biopolymers she’s had injected in her ass. And that she now discouraged her fans from getting them.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, b—h don’t f—–g do it!”

Angela White, who until very recently was known as Blac Chyna, also shared video of having her face fillers removed and her butt and breasts reduced. She said she had experienced some health challenges due to the procedures and wanted to change her life overall.

“I just wasn’t happy [with] the way — how I look,” she told People. “I did these things to make me happy, which served its purpose because that’s why we’re here today. You know what I mean. Now that it’s served its purpose, I’m cutting ties with it so I can move on to the next chapter of my life.”

A New York plastic surgeon says patients are lining up for butt reductions. Dr. Ryan Neinstein told Page Six that women are coming to him to reverse surgeries they’ve had in other places, many in Florida and Columbia.

“These women can’t walk down the street comfortable in their own skin while looking like a cartoon character,” said Neinstein.“I commonly have to shrink and tighten the buttock along with sculpting adjacent areas to give a more proportionate and elegant look.”

While high-profile women are reversing the trend, the dangers of BBL surgeries are becoming more widely known. Women have died seeking procedures from unlicensed, inexperienced practitioners.

A New York Times piece further detailed the problems even with a “successful” surgery. In 2022, they reported on recovery houses in Miami where many women fly to get surgeries done and then pay for post-operative support. The houses are unregulated and only some of them have R.N.’s available to help the women recover.

According to the story, 1 in 13,000 women die because of BBLs. Surgery complications can include fatal embolisms, as the fat displaced by it can travel through the gluteus maximus muscles to the heart.

And if you do survive the BBL intact but change your mind about its size later, be prepared to have some money saved. Neinstein says he charges $25,000 for a “reconstructive reverse BBL.”