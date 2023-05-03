Kanye West Holds Struggle Secret Yeezy Season 10 Show, Unveils New “Sock-Sneaker”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West apparently doesn’t need adidas to show off more of his Yeezy line.

The fashion world turned its back on West after he went full anti-Semitic promising to go “death con 3” on the Jewish community in a series of headass social media posts.

Per Highsnobiety, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is still out here pushing out his idea of “high fashion” to the masses (mainly his ridiculously loyal fans) and holding a secret fashion for season 10 of his YEEZY line.

According to the website, the “fashion show” went down on May 1. Many models, hilariously rocking shaved heads, sported his struggle fits from his upcoming collection of tight t-shirts, pants, and funky-looking “sock sneakers.

Here’s how Highsnobiety detailed the struggle:

YEEZY SEASON 10’s set was sparse. It was held in a rugged-looking store in West Hollywood, with little of note aside from barren industrial walls, rows of lightly-dressed models holding candles, and a sound system.

Ye’s YEEZY SEASON 10 invite, posted by the typical Ye stan pages (Ye’s preferred form of communication these days), didn’t actually mention YEEZY SEASON 10 by name, simply stating YZY FREE as the event’s title.

Was Kanye West Trolling adidas?

The website claims West was “nowhere to be found” during the presentation, but he was present to set everything up and allegedly slept in his car overnight with his “secret wife,” Bianca Censori.

The fashion show went down not too far from the adidas flagship location on Melrose, which could have been West’s way of trolling the athletic apparel company for severing ties with him.

There is a good chance the fashion show wasn’t an official show but a teaser of what’s to come from Ye fashion-wise.

Again, no word on if West will be coming out of his own pocket to get these clothes out, being that adidas is no longer working with him unless the rumors of a reconciliation between Ye and the brand are true.

We shall see.