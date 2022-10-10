Social Media Reacts To Kanye West Getting Blocked From Twitter After Antisemitic Comment

Kanye West is finding himself in hot water with both Meta, Instagram’s parent company, and Twitter. The 45-year-old performer made Antisemitic comments on the latter platform Saturday, and he also took aim at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly suspending his IG account.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also[.] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda[.]” The post came after a nearly two-year break from Twitter. As of this article, though, the entertainer’s Instagram still appears to be active.

Ye’s tweet was deleted a few hours after its posting because it “violated the Twitter Rules,” per a message from the social media platform. So he posted a second one, and he called out Zuckerberg more directly. “Look at this Mark,” Ye captioned a photo of himself with Zuckerberg during apparently cheerier times. “How you gone kick me off instagram you used to be my n-gga.”

And for a twist, Elon Musk replied to West’s second Tweet welcoming his “friend” back on Twitter. Musk’s comment is notable since the Tesla CEO is supposedly reconsidering another attempted buyout of Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press is under fire, too, for its own reporting of Ye’s tweets. The agency said the rapper’s posts were “widely deemed.” After outrage from its followers on Twitter, the AP uploaded a new post omitting those two particular words from its statement. However, the original post still remains.

“Is it too hard to say they WERE antisemitic?” one person replied to the AP. “If these aren’t, what else does it take? You are part of the problem with both-sides language.”

Another Twitterer posted a screenshot of the original tweet but with the two words “widely deemed” crossed out. “Allow me to edit for clarity,” the user wrote.

Take a look at some of the responses below about Ye’s recent tweets from various celebs and personalities.