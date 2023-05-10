Subscribe
Doja Cat Says Her Last 2 Albums Were “Cash Grabs”

Published on May 10, 2023

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings

Doja Cat is pretty good at trolling. The rapper turned singer turned rapper again is claiming that her last two, best-selling albums, were both just “cash grabs.”

The “Say So” singer, and Skechers co-signer, took to Twitter to reveal she finessed a legion of her fans and critics, allegedly.

“planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” she tweeted on Tuesday evening (May 9). “now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Tell ’em how you really feel.

Doja Cat has been a known quantity for almost a decade. While her last two albums, Hot Pink and Planet Her, were Pop-flavored hits, there are those who remember when she came into the game as a rapper—as well as that viral moment when she was rapping like a cow. About a month ago she announced her intention to leave the Pop genre behind and to move forward letting the world know she’s a legit MC with bars.

She also announced her new album will be called First Of All. So there’s that.

