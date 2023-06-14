Good Looking Out, Pops: Check Out Our 2023 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

While some might argue that Father’s Day doesn’t quite get the love of a certain similar holiday, Dads around the world are celebrated in a variety of unique ways and that includes giving gifts. For this Father’s Day, similar to our Mother’s Day guide, we’ve compiled a collection of gifts by category for the Dad or Dads in your life.

Father’s Day happens this coming Sunday (June 18) and beyond the usual family gatherings, barbecues, and meals, Dad might want a gift to go along with his special day. Below, we’ve got it broken down into categories that should have Dad covered this Father’s Day.

For The Dad Who Loves The Outdoors

Pit Command

Fire pits and maintaining the blaze is serious business and Pit Command has all the high-end tools you’ll need to keep the flame roaring. Learn more here.

Fringe

Fringe takes its approach to protein bars to the next level, using adaptogenic mushrooms, plant-based protein, and superfoods in the end product. Learn more here.

High Camp Flasks

High Camp Flasks are for Dads that know the value of bringing what they want to drink in the proper vessel. Not only are they super stylish but extremely functional. Learn more here.

FlipBelt

FlipBelt is an apparel company that combines both function and fitness. When Dad is out hiking with the bros showing off their Father’s Day tales, FlipBelt has running belts that keep all of the goods in one safe place. Learn more here.

For The Stylish Dad

Vincero Collective

Founded in 2012 by a trio of college friends, Vincero Collective is a brand that specializes in premium yet affordable watches, eyewear, and more for everyone. Learn more here.

TAFT

TAFT specializes in handmade shoes and boots that embody the style and sensibility that will have Dad looking sharp for all occasions. Learn more here.

UNOde50

Under the visionary leadership of José Azulay and based in Madrid, UNOde50 has provided an array of high-end yet gently-priced jewelry pieces for men and women since the 1990s. Learn more here.

Par(x)

Par(x) bills itself as the first plant-based golf apparel brand, and we’re loving the sound of that. It isn’t the usual stuffy fare either because Father’s Day should be about getting fly too. Learn more here.

State Cashmere

It might be a little warm for these pieces but fall and winter will be here before we know. Get Dad stocked up early with State Cashmere. Learn more here.

M.Gemi X Run Of

We featured M.Gemi in our Mother’s Day guide and now they’re rolling out a new collaboration of sneakers with Run Of that look fantastic. Learn more here.

Kenneth Cole

Since the 1980s, Kenneth Cole has risen to become one of the most recognizable fashion brands and also one of the most socially aware. For speedy shopping options, click here. Learn more about the brand at large here.

Coeur De Lion

Coeur De Lion recently released a line of unisex bracelets and pearls for the Dad who isn’t afraid to get daring when he needs to. Learn more here.

THRILLS

THRILLS is an Australian-based fashion brand that specializes in clothing that’s all about form and function for just about any scene you’re in. Learn more here.

Bruno Marc

Bruno Marc was founded in 2013 with the goal of getting comfortable and stylish footwear to the masses at a price point that makes sense to the wallet. Learn more here.

Homme+Femme

Homme+Femme was founded in 2013 and since then, the Los Angeles-based brand remains a true style innovator with its relaxed but popping fashion options. Learn more here.

Daniel Patrick

Daniel Patrick’s eponymously name fashion brand combines the rugged sensibilities of the founder’s native Australia with inspiration from the fashion styles of Los Angeles, New York, and Hip-Hop culture. Learn more here.

ALITY

ALITY is a fashion brand that combines the cozy feel of leisurewear with the fly style of high-end streetwear for some of the most comfortable looks we’ve seen in years. Learn more here.

Dads Need Self Care Too

Patrol Grooming

Read our review of the Patrol Grooming All-In-One Kit here. Trust us, we’re still loving it! Get one for Dad here.

BOOTLEG BATH

BOOTLEG BATH is all about soaps, shampoos, and conditioners. They’ve only been around a few years but we believe they’re going to be a force for quite some time. Learn more here.

Copper Fit

Copper Fit carries a selection of compression socks, braces, gloves, and more to keep Dad’s joints on point. Learn more here.

PEAK Cocktails

Crafted via the ingenuity of a mixologist and marathon runner, PEAK Cocktails are ready-to-drink, alcohol-free, and packed with benefits for both the mind and body. Learn more here.

For The Dads Who Likes To Sip & Savor

Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila offers a lovely quartet of award-winning tequila in its core private collection but the brand also elevates the product by way of its reserve collection. We think Dad is worth the splurge. Learn more here.

Mount Gay Rum PX Sherry Cask

Mount Gay Rum states that it began its production back in 1703, making it the oldest rum distillery in the world. For the rum-loving Dad, why not give him a luxurious bottle of the distillery’s PX Sherry Cask finish? Learn more here.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey 15

Redbreast is the top-selling single-pot still Irish whiskey in the world and the core line should have a dram among them that will please Dad on his day. Learn more here.

FlyWithWine

If you’ve got a Dad on the move who likes travel with wine or other fine adult beverages, FlyWithWine offers a bevy of solid options for the precious cargo. Learn more here.

Kendall-Jackson

Kendall-Jackson is a notable wine brand based in Sonoma County, Calif., and produces a highly-rated Chardonnay among other offerings. Learn more here.

MΕΤΑΧΑ

MΕΤΑΧΑ is a Greem amber spirit made up of Muscat wines from the island of Samos, aged wine distillates, and Mediterranean botanicals. The brand has existed since the late 1800s and today can be enjoyed neat or in a cocktail. Transport Dad to a brave new world with a bottle of MΕΤΑΧΑ. Learn more here.

Proper No. Twelve

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was founded by MMA star Conor McGregor and honors the tradition of not only his homeland but gathering with friends over a proper dram. Also, we’re glad to share that Proper No. Twelve just rolled out an Irish Apple expression to the lineup. Learn more here.

Tequila Cazadores

Tequila Cazadores is all about keeping it 100% real and we’re here to tell you that they’re one of the top brands that stay true to the adage. It’s sipping season so grab one of these bottles for Dad. Learn more here.

Rémy Martin XO

For nearly 300 years, Rémy Martin remains one of the greatest cognac houses and offers a wide line of premium offerings. One of the more accessible expressions is Rémy Martin XO, which would show and prove one’s love for Dad in classic fashion. Learn more here.

19 Crimes

The Australian wine brand partnered with Snoop Dogg for a delicious lineup of wines which include Cali Blanc and the delightful Cali Red. Learn more here.

For The Hard To Shop For Dads

LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

In the wide world of electronics, LG is a household name among many. The company’s LG TONE Free T90 wireless Bluetooth earbuds are the world’s first Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds which come equipped with the unique Dolby Head Tracking. Learn more here.

Cribsi

Cribsi specializes in a wide array of home goods but we’re digging this fancy TRUE Chill Modern Ice Bucket so you can serve up Dad’s cold ones in style. Learn more here.

Tie Apron

Man bun and fancy moustachios not include. Learn more here. (Amazon option also available)

SmartBidet

Bidets are all the rage in other parts of the world and what Dad wouldn’t like a cleaner tushy? Learn more here.

Tanenbaum’s Botanical Hot Sauce

We haven’t tried Tannebaum’s Botanical Hot Sauce yet but we’re interested and maybe your Dad is too! Learn more here.

Ray-Ban Stories

We’ve been rocking our Ray-Ban Stories at concerts, on daily strolls, and on the go. The smart glasses offer the ability to listen to your favorite tunes, hold convos, and capture moments on a whim. Learn more here.

MultiTasky

MultiTasky offers a wide lineup of cool but functional gadgets, including items for the Remote Worker Dads out there like the Ultimate Work Station Bundle. Learn more here.

Dorothy

Dorothy specializes in prints and posters that cover the gamut of Hip-Hop, Jazz, and Pop Culture among other interests. Learn more here.

Fuego Box Tame To Insane Challenge Box

Fuego Box is a monthly subscription hot sauce club that offers some spicy selections for Dads who like it hot. But for Dad, why not give him the Tame To Insanse Challenge Box for a fun way to experience the world of fiery flavors? There’s also a Mild To Wild Challenge box! Learn more here.

Happy Father’s Day!

