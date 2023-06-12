CultureCon 2023 Is Going Down In Los Angeles

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

CultureCon 2023 is right around the corner, and the City of Angels will play host to the networking event that will feature some of your favorite culture celebrities and representatives.

MadameNoire is reporting that the annual event is set to go down in Los Angeles on June 17 at the Rolling Greens on Mateo. Celebrity attendees will include the likes of Jay Pharoah, Sterling K. Brown, and Victoria Monét among many others. Attendees will be treated to skill-building workshops, networking opportunities, and marketing masterclasses for anyone looking to get their businesses or brands off the ground.

Comedian Jay Pharoah is set to co-host the event alongside journalist Francesca Amiker and will partake in an in-depth fireside chat with his co-stars Dewayne Perkins and X Mayo of The Blackening. That movie looks hella funny.

MadameNoire reports:

Founded by The Creative Collective NYC, CultureCon has become a vital hub for Black business owners and artists to create genuine connections and build a community with other like-minded go-getters. This year’s event will hone in on the power of wellness and give attendees tips on how to grow and scale their personal and professional brands.

Business owners of color will also be celebrated throughout the conference. CultureCon will spotlight several buzzing Black-owned businesses, including Good Thoughts Tea Co., a natural tea brand, fine art company Leoni’s Studio and DomoINK, a lifestyle retailer that specializes in wall art and decor.

After a long day of festivities, conference goers will be able to chow down on tasty food and treats provided by several Black-owned restaurants, including Amaze Balls, VeganAF and NY Chopped Cheese, among other eateries.

Sounds like a helluva event.

Will you be checking out CultureCon 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.