Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Hall of Fame LB Ray Lewis, Dies At 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has died. He was only 28 years old.
TMZ Sports confirmed Lewis III’s death, but there are no details as to what caused his tragic passing. Looking to follow in his father’s footsteps and hopefully make it into the NFL, he was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, rushing for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns plus netting 676 yards and four touchdowns receiving.
He played at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union for his college career.
“Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Virginia Union coach Diego Ryland told TMZ Sports.
“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” younger brother Rashan shared in his Instagram Stories.
Unlike his dad, Lewis III could not leap the National Football League, but he did last suit up for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.
He was also pursuing a music career.
This story is still developing.
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty
